The highly anticipated Singleton Match Play Challenge, undeniably the most sought-after golfing event on Uganda’s sporting calendar, is set to make a triumphant return today at the prestigious Entebbe Club.

Renowned for its exceptional 19th hole experiences powered by the esteemed tournament title sponsor- The Singleton, the event promises to deliver enthralling entertainment, themed cocktails, mini educational mentorships, and delectable food at the 19th hole.

For the past six editions, the 19th hole has become synonymous with celebration, camaraderie, and memorable moments shared among players and their peers. Tonight, the 19th hole experience will be spiced up with an all-white theme, promising a captivating and stylish start to Season 7.

Speaking about the season 7 kickoff, Singleton Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda emphasized Singleton’s commitment to the game of golf and promised an exciting season;

“The Singleton Challenge has become more than just a golfing event; it represents a celebration of sportsmanship, friendship, and a shared love for the game. As UBL, our commitment to the game of golf is one that is unwavering and we cannot wait to tee off season seven. The excitement is palpable, and golf fans are eager to witness the thrilling competition. You know that when Singleton meets golf it’s going to be good,” she said

The Singleton Match Play Challenge is a unique blend of golf and entertainment, that is going to span five months in a thrilling match play format. Throughout the five-month-long challenge, participants will engage in competitive golf, vying for supremacy in the four ball better ball (4BBB) format.

To ensure fair play, strokes are awarded based on a 90% difference between the players’ handicaps, with the lowest player reverting to scratch and providing strokes to higher handicapped players.

The journey to the Grand Finale commences today, with a qualifying round at the scenic Golf Course at Entebbe Club. Each player, together with their partner, will face the challenge of stroke play, with holing out a must. The best 64 pairs’ scores from the qualifying round will advance to Round One of the Match Play Challenge.

To keep the spirit alive for all golf enthusiasts, a subsidiary event has been scheduled for players not participating in the match play.

The subsequent rounds are slated as follows: Round One August 12th, 2023, Round Two on August 26th, 2023, Round Three on September 9th, 2023, Round Four on October 7th, 2023, the Semi Final on November 18th, 2023, and the Grand Finale on December 2nd, 2023.