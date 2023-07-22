Sex should be simple, right? Like anything that comes naturally, sex should be the outline of it all. Get her ready for you, make sure she is ready for you, and then deliver the big O.

Basic sex bores eventually. Take time to marinate that chicken before you decide to get into the oven. Some women have not cum because you are not getting them ready before you start playing with them.

By the time a woman opens up to you, she is ready for whatever is coming or cumming. Learn to get them ready, get in make her cum and cum too. Trying so hard to hold your cum gets boring.

When she has cum, make sure it takes you a few more minutes to let go. Even when she fakes an orgasm, go right ahead and cum. It only means that she is bored.

Don’t try to impress your woman by holding your last blow. Her mind starts wondering and those last strokes might have to deal with dry land. If she has been wet and she starts drying up, know that her mind has started wondering and that right there is not good.

A good game should take about 25 minutes. Stop trying to stretch it because your boys say that a man that can hold a long game is every woman’s dream. Women don’t want a one-minute man but they are not looking for a man that wants to prove a point.

Make your woman happy when her mind and body are still in it. Try and feel work your machine gun. You will know when she has cum. It is so easy to tell when a woman is getting there or when she is there. Then work on getting there yourself.

Pay attention to her body. You know when she is getting bored. So keep her in the game by talking to her while figuring out how to make sure she gets to climax.

When you feel her walls letting go, know that it is your time to shine. Let go. Let it all out. And then you can cuddle, talk and sleep. Nothing as therapeutic as that.

Till next time, it is never that serious.