The appointments committee of Parliament has urged the newly appointed judges of the High Court to address the longstanding issue of case backlog.

The committee’s chairperson, Anita Among, who is also the Speaker of Parliament, emphasised that the high case backlog has been a hindrance to the efficient dispensation of justice in the country.

“I congratulate you on being entrusted with this task by the appointing authority, and I want to urge you to work together with others in tackling the issue of case backlog, which has impeded the swift dispensation of justice,” she said.

Among made these remarks as she chaired the committee responsible for vetting 13 presidential nominees, including 11 judges of the High Court, the Executive Director of the Financial Intelligence Authority, and the Chairperson of the Education Service Commission.

A case is considered backlogged when it remains unresolved within the justice system for more than two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Museveni addressed a memo dated July 17, 2023, to the Clerk of Parliament, in which he made these appointments to help alleviate the staffing gap in the Judiciary.

This decision followed Parliament’s approval of an expansion of the staffing structure of the High Court Judges from the current 83 to 151.

The newly appointed judges are Flavia Nabakooza, Philip Willebrod Mwaka, Amos Kwizera, David Samson Makumbi, Dr Christine Akello Echookit, Jamson Karemani Karemera Jacqueline Mwondha, Aisah Naluze Batala, Rosette Comfort Kania, Patience Tumusiime Rubagumya, and Farouq Lubega.

The committee also engaged with Samuel Wandera Were, the Executive Director of the Financial Intelligence Authority, and Pro.Dr.Samuel Luboga Abimelech, the Chairperson of the Education Service Commission.

The committee will submit a report to the President, recommending the approval or rejection of each nominee.