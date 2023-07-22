Mathias Mpuuga, is demanding an explanation from the government regarding its entry into various international protocols and treaties.

He said the government entered in these treaties without following the provisions of the Ratification of Treaties Act, which requires parliamentary knowledge and ratification.

Mpuuga who is the Leader of the Opposition expressed concerns that the government’s opaque decision-making could have led to regrettable commitments for the country.

He made these remarks as he received a petition from the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI) Uganda, a Pan African NGO that advocates for pro-development trade, fiscal, and investment policies.

He emphasised the danger of the nation’s current path, stating that numerous protocols and agreements could be made on behalf of Uganda without its knowledge.

“This informs the danger in which we are walking as a nation… there is a possibility [that] so many undertakings in the form of protocols and agreements are being made on our behalf,” Mpuuga said.

Section 4 of the Ratification of Treaties Act mandates the Executive to present all ratified treaties to Parliament, while certain treaties outlined in Section 2 (b) of the same Act require parliamentary resolution for ratification.

On July 11, the State Minister for Regional Cooperation, John Mulimba, presented a list of 243 international conventions, treaties, and protocols that Uganda had entered into, but without providing sufficient detail.

“Strangely, the Minister purported to lay a document that never had any detail, and indeed, the same document was not uploaded on our platforms,” Mpuuga said.

Mpuuga criticised this lack of transparency, stating that the document was not uploaded on parliamentary platforms, despite his earlier request to have it uploaded.

Jane Nalunga, the Executive Director of SEATINI, raised concerns about several bilateral investment treaties whose status is unknown, despite their binding nature on Ugandans.

She called for a re-evaluation of the Ratification of Treaties Act, highlighting that the Act allows certain treaties to be passed through the cabinet and signed without adequate scrutiny.

Mpuuga agreed with Nalunga’s concerns and pledged to bring the issue to the attention of Parliament, demanding answers from the Executive and seeking clarification on the various commitments made.

He expressed alarm over the possibility of undisclosed signings on behalf of Ugandans, emphasizing the need to investigate and understand the extent of these actions.

“We need to inquire into these contradictions and get to understand whether there are people signing on our behalf when we actually can read and write. It is very possible and feasible for African leaders to be compromised and they sign with full knowledge that they are signing something bad,” he said.