In order to enhance the healthcare infrastructure, the Ministry of Health, with funding from the Government of Uganda, has successfully completed the installation of a massive 60,000 litres cryogenic Oxygen tank.

This development is expected to revolutionize the availability of oxygen across the entire country, especially during critical times when the demand for medical oxygen has been on the rise.

The newly installed cryogenic Oxygen tank is located at the recently opened National Medical Store (NMS) site in Kajjansi, a suburb of Kampala.

The facility has been designed to produce a minimum of 1,000 oxygen cylinders per day through the vaporization mechanism, converting liquid oxygen into its gaseous form for medical use.

According to officials from the government, this state-of-the-art infrastructure in place, hospitals and medical facilities across Uganda will witness a tremendous boost in their ability to provide timely and sufficient oxygen supply to patients in need.

This advancement is particularly crucial in the context of managing various respiratory illnesses and other medical conditions that require supplemental oxygen for treatment.

In addition to the installation at the NMS site, the Ministry of Health had previously installed a relatively smaller cryogenic Oxygen tank with a capacity of 16,000 litres at Mulago National Referral hospital.

This tank is connected to an advanced oxygen pipeline system, enabling seamless and efficient distribution of oxygen throughout the entire hospital.

The availability of oxygen plays a pivotal role in treating various health conditions, and the successful implementation of these projects will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the nation’s healthcare capabilities.