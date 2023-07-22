By Lawrence Mushabe

At least 61 Ugandans who were part of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) have returned to the country after formally surrendering. The LRA is led by the elusive Joseph Kony.

The contingent was received by Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the Minister of Defence Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja.

The group consists of 14 ex-combatants, 14 women and 33 children were flown into the country at 2:44pm by a Bar Aviation chartered aircraft from the Central African Republic.

LRA has been at war with the Ugandan government since 1987, a year after the National Resistance Army (NRA) rebels led by President Museveni took power.

Their theatre of operation was in northern Uganda.