Additional reporting by Henry Mugenyi

Former Makindye West legislator Hussein Kyanjo has passed.

Kyanjo passed on Saturday morning at Kibuli Hospital, according to family sources. The 65-year-old former legislator had been unwell for close to a decade. His health, already precarious, noticeably worsened in 2022.

Kyanjo’s health troubles started in 2011 during a parliament trip to South Africa. He said that two days into the trip, he realised he was having difficulty speaking.

He said that on checking with the doctors, he was diagnosed with dystonia, a disease caused by either effects of accidents or poison. It can also be hereditary.

By the time of his death, Kyanjo believed that he had indeed been poisoned.

Once one of the country’s most charismatic and brilliant orators, Kyanjo’s illness left him struggling to speak.

Despite his ill health, Kyanjo did not shrink from the public. He was candid in press interviews about the challenges his new health condition subjected him to, including needing an oxygen tank on standby all the time.

Apart from his oratorical skills, Kyanjo will be remembered for working hard to try and unite the opposition in the lead up to the 2011 general election. The then JEEMA president tried to convince FDC, DP, and UPC to come together and field one candidate to take on incumbent Yoweri Museveni.

This is a message Kyanjo kept on championing until his last breath in the political arena.

During his time as a legislator representing Makindye West, Kyanjo earned respect for his efforts to address social issues, advocate for human rights, and champion the cause of the marginalized communities. His work in the political arena was marked by a passion for improving the lives of ordinary citizens and promoting transparency in governance.

Outside politics, Kyanjo was also a vocal advocate for peace and unity in the region, actively engaging in dialogues and peace-building initiatives.