The former leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Prof. Ogenga Latigo, placed the blame for the ongoing financial troubles within the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) on internal power struggles and a desire to control the party’s assets.

Speaking out against the backdrop of a continuing financial crisis, Latigo insinuated that the issue goes beyond mere funding from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“It is more than just money from the ruling NRM,” when you see hyenas, look for where the meat is,” Latigo cryptically stated.

This seemingly alludes to the possibility of internal factions within the party seeking to gain control for their personal gain. The FDC cadre highlighted that certain individuals, driven by their pursuit of power and financial interests, might be exploiting the party’s predicament.

“It could be a ploy to fail the party, resulting in dissolution, which will then mean selling the party property,” Prof. Latigo added.

While dismissing the notion of seeking funding from the ruling NRM, Prof. Latigo did not shy away from acknowledging the long-standing accountability issues within the party. He pointed out that these issues, coupled with avarice for power, have been plaguing the FDC for quite some time.

“People leading FDC aren’t leaders but opportunists,” Prof. Latigo asserted,

As the factional divides within the FDC deepen, many are left wondering what can be done to salvage one of Uganda’s largest opposition parties. The concerns raised by Prof. Ogenga Latigo have added fuel to the fire, drawing attention to the pressing need for introspection and unity within the party to navigate through these turbulent times.

It remains to be seen how the FDC leadership will respond to these allegations and whether they will take steps to address the internal rifts and financial challenges that have brought the party to this critical juncture.

For now, the future of the Forum for Democratic Change hangs in the balance as its members and supporters await a resolution to the escalating situation.