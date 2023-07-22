The Democratic Party Parliamentary Caucus has issued a stern warning to party members, advising them not to attend the scheduled homecoming event for President General Nobert Mao in Gulu on Saturday.

The caucus alleges that the event may be used to lure Mao into the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the ruling party in Uganda.

In response to the impending event, the caucus has organized a parallel function at Christ the King in Kampala, where they intend to seek divine intervention to redeem the party from what they perceive as captivity under Mao and President Museveni.

During a joint press conference at Parliament, MPs Richard Lumu of Mityana South, Richard Sebamala of Bukoto Central, and Lulume Bayigga of Buikwe South expressed their concerns and urged party members to boycott the Gulu event.

According to them, there are suspicions that the occasion might serve as a platform to hand over the Democratic Party, the oldest political party in Uganda, to President Museveni’s NRM.

“The issue of using the function to cleanse the people of Acholi, as alleged by Mao, is uncalled for since there is no crime the people of Acholi have committed,” MP Lumu stated.

“We believe it is essential to seek divine guidance and redemption for our party,” MP Sebamala asserted.

In an additional message to party members, the caucus also sounded a warning to opposition members who are jubilant over the rift in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) cautioning that celebrating the FDC’s internal divisions prematurely might be misguided, hinting at the need for unity and collaboration among opposition forces in Uganda.

this Saturday, the Democratic Party faces a critical juncture, with the homecoming event for President General Nobert Mao generating significant controversy within its ranks.

The decision to hold a parallel gathering underscores the intensity of the concerns raised by the parliamentary caucus and the urgent desire to protect the party’s integrity and independence.