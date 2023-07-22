While many Ugandan film lovers were glued on their seats watching the the latest action packed film by the Blue Boys being shown in different theatres of the city like Nsambya Sharing Hall, Plot 6, Katonga Road and Najjanankumbi, there is other theatre on the other opposite street where a new film is being premiered which no one should miss to watch.

The well known and celebrated Deputy National Spokesperson for the Chairman MK Movement, Prince Frank Gashumba, the National Patron and Defender of the Bavandiimwe was unveiling what looked to be the various mock-up designs that he made of T-shirts and billboard promotional materials that he made in supporting the national voluntary push to have the “oldman with the hat” the commonly known as Jajja to continue with his vision of securing the future of the Bazukulu and urging him to continue staying on the main without ever having to waiver or divert to some unknown “pathas”!

From the intro that I was privileged to watch from a far off back seat, the episode was going to be humourous and heavy punching.

However, because I had other pressing engagements in town, I had to leave.

I left the theatre before one of the main actors who had actually been mentioned briefly in the intro Hajjat Hadijja Namyaalo hadn’t yet got on the stage. We were informed that she was still in the locker room fitting out a befitting stage consume!

Well, I left the theatre at the moment when a certain theatre lover who was watching the premiering film via Zoom sent in his advice to the main actor Frank Gashumba.

What I noticed from the sound bites of the transmitted advice, I thought that it was not made in good faith and was only meant to distract the actor. Well, the advice from zoom watcher went like this if my memory serves me correctly “Prince Frank Gashumba , you shouldn’t a make a farce out of yourself on account of the alleged short changed business deal you had with your fellow film actor.

Since you have 80,000 well and first class branded T-shirts in your stores, you don’t need to be going all over places just so that you can have your merchandise bought by only one individual the actress. She may have declined to take up your merchandise because actually she can’t wear all the 80,000 t-shirts.

However, the most smart thing to do is to just employ your usual street salesman’s instincts which your known to have in plenty by getting a few street lads whom you can give a bunch of the t-shirts to sell them all around the city and other places in the country. Using this strategy, you will be able to recoup your 800mn within less than 24 hours since those t-shirts will be hot selling cakes to the Ugandans who love their hero Jajja incredibly”.

That was the advice by the guy on the zoom watching the premiered film.

Well, since more people were entering the theatre and the seats were getting taken up, I decided to leave. I decided that I will watch the clips when the journalists share their reviews.

But before even the reviews of the first episode of the film were released, the actress Hadijja Namyaalo entered in with the second episode. The theatre and film lovers enjoyed to maximum. It was a back to back show punctuated with humour, exclamations and punch.

The actress went through all the film parts with unprecedented mastery of skills of delivery of her message. It is an episode that left actor Prince Frank Gashumba probably undressed and depicted as an amateur in the trade that he is known to be the master.

In fact after the presented calligraphed episode it was clear that the advice by the zoom viewers my have no place at all in the subsquent episodes.

The film goers are now eagerly awaiting the third and possibly the final episode.