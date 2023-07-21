The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has pledged to strengthen the quality of administrative data to facilitate Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) data quality.

The remarks were made by Kauda Aliziki, the director Economic Statistics at UBOS, during fourth quarter SDG Technical Working Group (TWG) meeting held at Hotel Africana.

The meeting aimed at reporting on the progress of the SDG indicators being generated by Uganda and the performance there of.

In September 2015, Uganda was among the UN Member States that adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with a pledge to ‘leave no one behind.

Currently, in Uganda, only 201 indicators of the 232 global indicators are applicable with the country generating only 121 indicators. Uganda targets to reach 150 indicators for 2023.

Furthermore, 14 more indicators are undergoing validation.

During the meeting, there were calls for strengthening of the quality of administrative data since this is a big component of indicators of SDG framework that UBOS reports on.

Commenting on this, Aliziki acknowledged the gaps in administrative data quality, adding that the bureau is taking strides to address this wholeheartedly.

”We promise to have all MDAs follow up on the production of administrative data for the good indicators that we need to produce,” she said.

She added that the meeting offered them a platform to reflect on the strides that UBOS has taken towards production of statistics on SDG monitoring and to demonstrate efforts towards realising the agenda 2030 for sustainable development.

“As you are aware, the bureau is responsible for the production, dissemination of official statistics as well as coordinating and supervising the national statistical system. Under this mandate, the bureau, invested in the production of quality data to facilitate the SDG monitoring and reporting.” Aliziki noted.

Onesmus Kansiime from the SDG Secretariat Uganda noted that there is need to close gaps in data systems to ensure data availability. This, he said can be through engaging in mobilising around high impact initiatives.

He further noted that Uganda is progressing well, and that the country needs more of data to close the 80 indicator deficit, adding that once this is done, Uganda will hit its data points target.

Issa Conte, from the UN Resident office called for more emphasis on data quality, noting that data is the new oil that has changed society.

He noted that, “Data creates insights in what we do.”, further urging more efforts in generating requisite data.

Meanwhile, UBOS has launched the metadata handbook, that contains data on the methodology and compilation practices of the SDG indicators,

Accordingly, the metadata handbook is to help Ugandans in understanding data.

“Data is not data if it is not understood how it is compiled, how you can access it and what is behind this data that you’re seeing and this is very important. So, to have this complete information shared in the metadata handbook is very crucial.” Aliziki said.