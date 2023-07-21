Stanbic Bank Uganda has been picked as the best bank in Uganda at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023.

The announcement was made last week during celebrations of the achievements of the world’s best banks at a ceremony held in London.

Euromoney deliberated over 269 different awards categories in 2023, determining winners at country, regional and global level. The London-based publication is the leading authority for the world’s banking and financial markets.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence were started in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry.

They remain the worldwide gold standard in this regard and are determined by an editorial panel of judges following a three-month research and interview process.

In the same week, Stanbic Bank was named Uganda’s most admired financial institution according to the latest rankings by Brand Africa, which held its 13 annual awards ceremony.

The awards are based on a survey and rankings conducted by Geopoll, Kantar as part of the pan-Africa research across 32 African countries on the continent.

Commenting on the award win, the Chief Executive Officer Stanbic Bank, Anne Juuko said, “We are honoured to know that our efforts to transform our client experience through product innovations that help to drive Uganda’s growth are being acknowledged at home and beyond,”

She added, “The only way to grow our shareholder value is by ensuring the satisfaction of our clients and people. On this note, I wish to dedicate these honours to our staff for their hard work, and our customers for their support,” said Anne Juuko, Chief Executive, Stanbic Bank.”

Established in 2010, Brand Africa is an intergenerational movement to inspire a brand-led African renaissance to drive Africa’s competitiveness, connect Africa and create a positive image of the continent.

Meanwhile, Standard Bank Group, of which Stanbic Bank is a member, jumped from sixth place to the top spot as Africa’s most admired finance brand for 2023. It leapfrogged Equity, Absa, Ecobank and UBA.