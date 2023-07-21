Kenya’s President William Ruto has praised the police for ensuring peace during recent opposition protests while a leading rights group has described their reaction as “an act of terrorism”.

Over the past four months of demonstrations there have been several deaths, including 10 people being shot by police last week. Local media are reporting that six people died on Wednesday in clashes with the police.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), which is an NGO, said there was “a troubling pattern to show that [the] police’s actions and use of lethal force were premeditated”.

But Mr Ruto characterised the response as the police protecting people and property.

“I congratulate the police for standing firm, for ensuring peace prevails and ensuring that all criminals are dealt with,” Mr Ruto said.

There is no official death toll but Amnesty International says that police have killed at least 30 people since March, when the anti-government protests began.

A member of a civil society network monitoring the police response to protesters in the western counties of Kisumu and Migori said that security forces seem to be “enforcing a shoot-to-kill order”.

The activist, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they have photographic evidence of people shot in the back with live ammunition.

“Last week on Wednesday, one police officer refused to follow the order to shoot at protesters and was beaten up by his colleagues and was hospitalised,” the person added.

The opposition has called a series of rallies against the introduction of new taxes and the rising cost of living. Currently the country is experiencing the second day of a three-day protest.

Local and international groups and foreign diplomats have expressed deep concerns over the situation in Kenya and are urging both sides to seek a negotiated solution.

Source: BBC