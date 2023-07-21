The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Hajji Abbey Walusimbi has held talks with Deputy Head of Mission in Qatar, Amb.Muhammad Kezaala about labour externalization.

“Qatar is no longer just a place where Ugandans work, but they consider it another home away from home. With the opening of our Embassy in 2019, this, has become a second home to the Ugandans, with the Uganda community in Qatar falling between 5000 to 6000” Walusimbi said.

During the meeting, the two officials also discussed matters regarding labour externalisation, including well-being and challenges facing Ugandans working in Qatar, among others.

Amb. Walusimbi applauded President Museveni for fronting the dignity of his ‘Bazukulu’, abroad, adding that government will have a robust monitoring unit, to look into the welfare of Ugandans working abroad, especially in Qatar, which will be charged with ascertaining living and working conditions, and handling disputes that emerge.

He also urged Ugandans in Qatar to act as ambassadors in their respective workplaces and companies, by selling Uganda’s great image abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he said will strengthen the relationship and bridge gaps between Qatar and Ugandans, hence promoting tourism, trade and investment.

The Deputy Head of Mission in Qatar, Amb. Kezaala, appreciated the Ugandan government for its continued support and guidance to the embassy.

He added that since the launch of the mission, it has paved the way for handling issues, noting that they now offer consular services, documents attestation, and welfare activities for the community.

He mentioned that, having official presence has helped Uganda improve ties with Qatar, both economically and culturally.