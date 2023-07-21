As the Ugandan opposition faces internal challenges, some political players have cautioned the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) not to celebrate the unfolding disarray.

Experts and political figures have emphasized that a robust opposition serves as a safety net for the NRM, and dismantling it might create unintended consequences in the political landscape.

While the NRM has distanced itself from the opposition’s struggles, political analysts and leaders such as Muwanga Kivumbi of Butambala Constituency have raised concerns about the potential dangers of weakening the opposition.

“A weak opposition is not good for Uganda. Dictatorships breed their own opposition. By weakening the opposition, NRM might be creating its own adversaries, and that could work against them in the long run,” stated Kivumbi.

Kivumbi compares the political pyramid to a structure where the elite, representing a smaller group, occupy the apex, while the majority, who make up the real opposition, reside at the bottom.

He warns that eliminating the elite might be a short-term gain for the NRM, but the underlying grievances of the majority will persist.

“The majority of people who form the real opposition will not be swayed by well-dressed men and women but by their own frustrations. Suppressing them might lead to unpredictable outcomes for the NRM. A durable and predictable opposition that can be constructively engaged might be more beneficial for them.” noted Kivumbi.

Political analyst Patrick Wakida agreed with Kivumbi’s sentiments, pointing out that the absence of top leadership within the opposition leaves a void that could lead to further turmoil.

“The lack of cohesive leadership within the opposition leaves a significant gap. Without strong leadership, the opposition struggles to present a unified front and address the concerns of their supporters,” stated Wakida.

However, Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM’s Director of Information and Publicity argued that the opposition should also take responsibility for their internal challenges.

“President Museveni has endeavored to keep the opposition alive by providing political parties with financial support, but they have to organize themselves better. The opposition must take responsibility for their own actions and decisions,” noted Dombo.

The current state of the opposition has become a focal point in Ugandan politics, and observers stress the importance of a strong and organized opposition for a healthy democratic process.

While the NRM’s role in the opposition’s struggles remains a subject of debate, it is clear that a robust opposition plays a vital role in maintaining a balance and accountability within the country’s political landscape.