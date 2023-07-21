In response to the ongoing standoff between the government and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), a meeting between His Excellency the President and the NAB Executive has been scheduled for August 10, 2023.

The aim of the meeting is to seek an amicable solution to the issues at hand. While the association of broadcasters maintains this gesture, it has announced the continuation of the ban on the coverage of government activities, officials, and events until further notice after the scheduled meeting.

“As the independent and free media awaits the resolution of the impasse, the government has emphasized that the existing ban will remain in effect. This means that media outlets, including radio stations, online platforms, and television channels, will not be permitted to provide any coverage or airtime to government officials at any level, including Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs), and Local Councils (LCs), for the purpose of disseminating government communications”. Read in a letter issued by NAB.

The media industry, as well as the public, will be closely watching the outcome of the meeting, as its decisions will have far-reaching implications for the country’s media landscape and access to reliable and timely information on government affairs.

Until then, media outlets are urged to adhere to the ban and await further updates following the high-stakes meeting between His Excellency the President and the NAB Executive.