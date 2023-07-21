Legal and economic experts are advocating for the lifestyle audit to curb corruption in government parastatals and MDAs.

The call comes in the wake of a shocking corruption scandal at the Uganda National Bureau of Standards where the Executive Director allegedly bribed his board to stay in his position.

Many critics have termed these boards as “hubs of corruption,” alleging that some board members may be complicit in enabling corrupt accounting officers to operate with impunity, wondering about the importance of boards of directors and their roles.

In the wake of a shocking corruption scandal at the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, legal and economic experts are urging the government to embrace a lifestyle audit for executive directors and board members of government parastatals and ministries, departments, and agencies.

The call comes after it was revealed that the current Executive Director of UNBS allegedly bribed his board with a staggering shillings 100 million to secure his position. The revelation left many wondering who qualifies to be on a specific board of an agency.

The bribery scandal has sent shockwaves through the country, raising concerns about the prevalence of corruption within government institutions. Experts argue that a lifestyle audit would serve as a vital tool in tracking and preventing such illicit activities, ensuring transparency, and holding public officials accountable.

A lifestyle audit involves a comprehensive examination of an individual’s assets, income, and expenditures to determine if they align with the individual’s declared sources of income.