FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat says the party has started an in-depth investigation to uncover the truth behind the assault.

In a shocking turn of events, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) found itself at the centre of controversy after a group of goons viciously attacked journalists at their party headquarters.

Amuriat condemned these actions, emphasising that violence and aggression have no place within the FDC.

He extended a heartfelt apology to the injured journalists, recognising their crucial role as allies in the struggle for democracy in a press statement dated July 20.

Amuriat asserted that the party is committed to taking immediate and decisive action to address the situation.

“An in-depth investigation has been launched to hold the responsible individuals accountable for their violent actions,” he said.

Amuriat assured the public that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Amuriat expressed his deep regret regarding the incident that unfolded on Thursday, at the FDC premises.

He said the actions of the goons contradicted the party’s core values and principles and tarnished the party’s reputation.

The assault took place as journalists gathered outside the FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi, eagerly awaiting a press conference called by Party Chairman Waswa Birigwa.

However, they were denied access, being forcefully locked outside the premises.

Meanwhile, Birigwa was grudgingly permitted entrance by security, leaving the journalists bewildered and frustrated.

The Uganda Journalist Association (UJA) swiftly condemned the brutal attack and expresses their sorrow over the incident.

UJA President Mathias Rukundo denounced the assault on journalists, describing it as barbaric and unlawful.

Rukundo highlighted the severity of the situation, as journalists, including an intern were seriously injured during the chaos.

Further exacerbating the issue, the goons seized mobile phones and other recording devices belonging to the journalists, preventing them from completing their duties.

The UJA demanded the immediate return of these confiscated work devices and called for swift action against the perpetrators.