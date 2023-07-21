Airtel in partnership with TerraPay, have announced the introduction of seamless cross-border merchant payments within the United Arab Emirates, effective July 21, 2023.

Starting today, anyone accessing any of the seven emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, will be able to pay for all their goods and services with Airtel Money across over 30,000 merchant locations.

“The launch of this partnership is indeed a timely intervention for the many customers who transverse the UAE to do a number of activities that may range from trading, shopping, tourism among others. This innovation is therefore a firm step in the right direction as we continue to provide an improved customer value proposition to all our customers,” says Mr. Japhet Aritho, Managing Director, Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited.

Willie Kanyeki, Regional Director – East and Southern Africa, TerraPay, applauds this collaboration citing that through such strategic partnerships, “We not only bolster economic development but also deliver convenient and accessible digital financial solutions to our customers across a broader scope.”

“This collaboration is a clear articulation of our unwavering commitment to partner with mobile financial services like AMCUL and transform lives through innovative financial solutions like the cross-border merchants’ payments,” he adds.

Aritho further reiterates Airtel Money’s commitment to foster inclusive growth through the provision of financial solutions that are safe, convenient, and instant to all its customers.

To access our cross-border merchants’ payments, customers can follow the following steps;

Step 1. Walk to an onboarded merchant in the UAE to purchase goods and/or services

Step 2. The merchant initiates the transaction on the PoS terminal by entering the customer’s Airtel mobile no.

Step 3. The customer will receive a prompt to enter their pin and confirm the transaction

Step 4. The customer will receive a confirmation SMS once the transaction is done!