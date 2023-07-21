aBi Finance Ltd has rolled out 20 capacity building sessions for the staff of its partner financial institutions in a bid to in a bid to equip them with necessary knowledge on green finance which is needed to deal with the climate change challenges that are threatening agribusiness and the financial services sector.

The training sessions will be carried between the months of July and August.

“We believe that by training staff of financial institutions on green finance for investing in climate

change adaptation, mitigation, and biodiversity conservation to attain sustainable development. We

are equipping them to disseminate the same green financing information to fellow staff as well as

their agribusiness loan clients across various branches country-wide,” said Moses Bwire, the investments manager in charge of green growth and business development services at aBi Finance.

He said in a addition to training staff, aBi Finance will work closely with partner financial institutions to develop green finance information, education, and communication materials, enhance the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies, green loan products and banking systems to better capture and report on green finance.

Noah Owomugisha, the head of green growth and business development services at aBi Finance Limited, emphasised the importance of green finance in driving positive outcomes.

“When financial institutions put in place green policies, green loan products and up-to-date banking systems they position themselves to offer loans to smallholder farmers and other value chain actors for green agribusiness investments that deliver optimal financial returns, but also offer good environmental and social benefits,” Owomugisha said.

He said that addition to supporting financial institutions to offer green finance, aBi Finance is also pursuing partnerships with like-minded institutions working in agricultural value chains to train and build capacity of agribusiness SMEs and smallholder farmers in climate smart and socially inclusive investing.

“By providing comprehensive training and support, aBi Finance strives to ensure that financial institutions are well-equipped to offer environmentally sustainable financing solutions.”