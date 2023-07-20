Uganda Revenue Authority’s Commissioner General, Mr John Rujoki Musinguzi has been recognised with an Abeto Africa Award for his significant contributions to the nation.

The award ceremony, graced by Hon. Betty Among, the Minister for Gender, Labor, and Social Development, celebrated the hard work and dedication of various awardees towards Uganda’s development.

Hon. Among emphasized the importance of co-existence and tolerance as key pillars for the country’s growth.

“In the crafting of Uganda’s Constitution, it was done in such a way that all segments of society co-exist. Be it gender, religion, tribe, or race. Our role is to execute and see how we attain harmony. Each one of us seated here has an opportunity to implement, at an individual level, tolerance and non-discrimination,” noted Hon. Betty Among.

The Abeto Africa Award recognizes Pan-African leaders’ role in promoting peace and tolerance and was founded in 1995 following the call of the Queen of England in Harare for tolerance.

It is a prestigious honor to be included alongside renowned names such as Nelson Mandela, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and Julius Mwarimu Nyerere, who have also received this prestigious award in the past.

In his acceptance speech, Musinguzi dedicated the award to the tax collectors of Uganda and expressed his commitment to increasing the number of taxpayers through tolerance and peace.

“I am grateful to receive this award and accept it humbly. During my time at URA over the past three years, we have achieved double-digit growth in revenue. In the most recent financial year, we increased revenue collection by 16.7%, which amounts to approximately Ugx 5 Trillion. Our goal at URA is to continue promoting tolerance and peace while increasing the number of taxpayers so that everyone can contribute their fair share of taxes towards Uganda’s development. These efforts will enable us to achieve even greater success in the future,” noted Commissioner General Musinguzi.

Musana Moses, the founder of Always Be Tolerant Organization, and Dr. Livingstone Sewanyana, the Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, also praised Musinguzi’s leadership in achieving Uganda’s economic independence through revenue collection and remittance.

“As a revenue collector, it is important to understand why tax is being collected, whether everyone is paying their share of tax with the understanding that burdening only a few individuals is inappropriate. It’s not about you; it is about the service you render to the Public,” remarked Dr. Livingstone Sewanyana, emphasizing the importance of tax collection in eradicating poverty and promoting human rights.

The Abeto Africa Award ceremony also honored other notable recipients from Uganda this year, including Hon. Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Sentamu, Godfrey Kirumira Kalule, Lady Justice Francis Abodo, Dr. Babilega Akankwasa, Dr. Kiyaga Charles, and Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, who have each contributed significantly to the country’s progress.

The event showcased the commendable efforts of these individuals in fostering a spirit of togetherness, tolerance, and peace in Uganda, ultimately promoting the nation’s growth and development