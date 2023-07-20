Kampala Lord Mayor and Opposition Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) Vice President for Buganda Region Eriasa Lukwago has said that the “goons” hired to cause havoc at the party Headquarters today were procured by his boys.

Lukwago made the statements during a political talk show Thursday night.

“I know where they got these goons from. They used my boys as agents to hire these goons. You cannot operate in this city without intelligence,” Lukwago said.

Lukwago also denied claims that he causes havoc wherever he goes.

“By the way, I abhor violence. People say that I walk from one organisation to another orchestrating violence, but that is not true. “Have I not been vindicated by the events of today, ugly and regrettable as they are?” Lukwago added.

Lukwago’s comments come after a scene in which the FDC Party Chairman was allegedly held captive at the office premises for the better half of the day.

The Party General Secretary Nathan Nandala Mafabi has disregarded reports that the group of goons was organised by him and the Party chairman Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

According to Nandala, Birigwa placed himself in captivity so that he can attract public and media sympathy.

There was pandemonium at the party offices when Birigwa appeared to deliver a press conference. Journalists were roughed up while Birigwa was shut out, before he was allowed inside the offices and later allegedly closed inside.

Birigwa after several hours was seen scaling down the FDC office fence.

However, Nandala claims he was not at the premises, labelling the beating of journalists regrettable and worth investigation, before accusing Birigwa of hiring goons

“We shall investigate, the chairman came with his people, according to what I hear was a planned activity to put FDC leadership in a bad light. Does the chairman organise press conferences, what was the chairman doing there on Thursday?” Nandala said.

“I have not organised anyone to beat anybody in Najjanankumbi,” Mafabi added.