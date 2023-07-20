In a touching display of compassion and commitment, a delegation from Next Media Management, led by deputy Group CEO, Joe Kigozi, visited the Suubi Watoto Children’s Village.

This visit aimed to strengthen their enduring partnership with Watoto Church, a bond that has flourished over the years.

Joe Kigozi, on behalf of the entire Next Media management, expressed deep appreciation for the invitation extended by Watoto Church. He reassured them that their partnership was valued immensely, and they were committed to seeing it flourish even further.

Martha Mwesigye, the Team Leader of the Uganda Support Office for Watoto Child Care Ministries, expressed her gratitude to Next Media for accepting their invitation and visiting. She conveyed the immense joy experienced by the children and mothers in the families as they interacted and bonded with the Next Media team.

During the visit, the Next Media team generously shared gifts with cluster 14, an act that touched the lives of those who received them and demonstrated the company’s dedication to positively impacting the community. The experience further deepened their understanding of the challenges faced by the children and the work being done by Watoto in nurturing and empowering them.

As the visit drew to a close, emotions ran high as the Next Media team shared their heartfelt reflections on the impact of the day’s events.

They spoke passionately about the inspiration they drew from witnessing the resilience and determination of the children and staff at Watoto.

The encounter catalyzed the team’s desire to contribute more actively to sharing the Watoto story, promoting its values, and advocating for the well-being of every child.

In response to this profound connection and renewed dedication, Martha Mwesigye expressed her hope for even more collaborative efforts in the future. She recognized the potential for a powerful alliance between Next Media and Watoto, working hand in hand to make a difference in the lives of these children.

The Next Media Management’s visit to Suubi’s Watoto Children’s Village is a testament to corporate partnerships’ impact on society. This heartwarming encounter serves as a reminder that companies and organizations can empower communities, transform lives, and inspire others to follow suit when they join forces with a common purpose.