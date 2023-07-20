The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Mountain Division commander Maj Gen Dick Olum has assured all residents of Rwenzori region of security and stability in the region.

He made the remarks while officiating as the chief guest at the pipping ceremony of Uganda Police Force (UPF), officers of Rwenzori West who elevated to higher ranks.

A total of 265 officers from Rwenzori West region were elevated to different ranks at a function held at the district police headquarters Kabarole located in the Fort Portal tourism city.

Gen Olum dispelled rumours doing rounds that the districts of Rwenzori had been infiltrated by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The rumours prompted the RDC Kyenjojo to order for closure of nightclubs and bars.

“Let Mzee’s Bazukulu enjoy themselves, the UPDF, the police, working with other security agencies is here to protect you” Olum said adding: “Disregard the rumours, though you must remain vigilant.”

Olum also warned security personnel who move around with guns in civilian clothes to reconsider as such acts help fuel rumours and cause fear in the ‘Wanainchi.’

He said when people see such a person, especially at night, rumours start circulating.

On the promoted officers, Olum congratulated them and urged them to work even harder for the trust entrusted to them.

“You were not promoted because of your tribe, or colour. You were promoted because of hard work and discipline. Promotion means service and working even harder. Let’s work together to protect the people,” he said.

He further thanked the regional police commander (RPC) Rwenzori West Assistant Commissioner of Police Norman Musinga for transforming the policing in the region.

“The police here is different, it’s quick and proactive, it works with everyone, thank you Musinga,” he commended.

The RCC Fort Portal city Catherine Tumwine thanked Olum for sparing time from his busy schedule to come and attend the function.

“We know you came from DRC this morning, but you were here in time, we thank you for your commitment to the people of Rwenzori ” She said.

she also warned those misusing social media to cause fear amongst the locals.

The RPC Rwenzori west ACP Norman Musinga thanked Olum for always being present whenever they call upon him. He pledged continued cooperation.