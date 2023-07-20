President of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Patrick Amuriat has on Wednesday narrated that he found himself embroiled in a heated confrontation with Erias Lukwago, the Lord Mayor of Kampala.

Amuriat made the remarks while addressing the media at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Wednesday.

He was responding to recent allegations of financial impropriety and lack of transparency in the party levelled against him and the party secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi by the FDC spokesperson and Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

He stated that at the heart of their dispute was none other than the enigmatic Gen Salim Saleh and his alleged financial dealings.

Amuriat, driven by deep concern, said he sought to uncover the truth behind Lukwago’s connection to Gen Saleh.

It was no secret that these dealings had spilt into the public sphere, with Saleh even threatening to withdraw his support in a handwritten letter that circulated widely.

Summoning his courage, Amuriat said he approached Lukwago to broach the subject, only to be met with a shocking display of anger and aggression.

“When I asked Lukwago about this, he became angry,” he said.

He said Lukwago vehemently dismissed the matter, declaring that it was solely between himself and Gen Saleh, a clear warning for Amuriat to back off.

Amuriat went on to express his worries about Lukwago’s tendency to promote violence, something he believed the Lord Mayor plans to introduce to the culture of FDC.

As the Deputy President of Buganda, Amuriat said Lukwago should be providing leadership in the region.

However, he said Lukwago had proven to be resistant to implementing party activities in Buganda, instead aligning himself with the National Unity Platform.

“I appeal to my comrades to learn the new culture to which he was ushered about two years ago. The record of the Lord Mayor is very clear. He thought he would be machinery in FDC but doesn’t have room for any machinery here,” he said.

This revelation left Amuriat both baffled and concerned, as it seemed Lukwago had his own political agenda that clashed with the party’s principles.

Reflecting on the situation, Amuriat expressed his disappointment in Lukwago’s behaviour, highlighting the mayor’s tendency to jump from one organization to another for political expediency.

“All we see about him is putting on good suits and running to court when we activists are slaughtered in the streets of Kampala,” he said.

While Lukwago may have hoped to become a powerful force within the FDC, Amuriat made it clear that there was no room for such opportunism.

These actions, Amuriat said undermined the FDC’s efforts to establish grassroots structures and promote defiance activism in the City of Kampala, where Lukwago held a position of influence as Lord Mayor.

In his final plea, Amuriat urged Lukwago to prioritise building strong grassroots structures and support his fellow activists rather than only focusing on personal appearances and legal battles.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the FDC, recognising that there were both friends and adversaries seeking to shape its destiny.

In the face of adversity, he maintained his commitment to supporting friends and fighting the good fight, embodying the true spirit of the party.

As the dispute between Amuriat and Lukwago reached a boiling point, the FDC stood on the precipice of a defining moment.

The secrets and alleged alliances that had sparked this clash had thrust the party into uncharted territory, challenging its unity and resilience.

Only time would reveal the path the FDC would ultimately choose and whether this turbulent chapter would strengthen or weaken its resolve to bring about real change.