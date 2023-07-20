Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has scooped four awards at the 13th annual Brand Africa: Africa’s Best Brand Awards in Kampala , including being crowned most admired brand in Uganda.

CCBU, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), was also named one of the top 10 most admired brands (doing good for people, society and the environment), most admired non- Uganda brand (non-alcoholic beverages) and most admired brand (non-alcoholic beverages).

The research underlying the awards is conducted by GeoPoll, the world’s leading mobile surveying platform, with strategic analysis, insights and ranking conducted by Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, and Brand Leadership Group.

CCBU Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director, Kirunda Magoola said the company was on a journey to becoming a total beverage company.

“To this end, CCBU has focused on brands which have scale potential across beverage categories, consumer needs and drinking occasions. Scale is what drives growth for our customers and our business. When we grow with a conscience, CCBA is also able to create inclusive growth opportunities for communities, women and youth,” Magoola said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have invested in our supply chain, enabling us to bring new drinks made for local tastes to

more people. By investing in the manufacturing and distribution of different drinks, we are also

increasing local sourcing of raw materials and providing our employees with new skills. This is part of our larger strategy to grow with conscience, making a real difference by considering both what is inside and outside our bottles.”

Magoola said he was especially pleased with the award in the category “doing good for people, society and the environment” as this reflected parent company CCBA’s vision to refresh Africa every day and make the continent a better place for all.

“We are a proud industry leader in developing increasingly sustainable ways to manufacture, distribute and sell our products. These awards recognise that we are achieving that in Uganda.We use our industry leadership to be part of the solution to achieve positive change in the world and to build a more sustainable future for our planet.Our aim is to create greater shared opportunity for the business and the communities we serve across the value-chain. Opportunity is more than just money, it’s about a better future for people and their communities everywhere on the African continent,” Magoola said.