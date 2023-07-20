The second edition of the #4040Night, a fun quiz, karaoke and games night organised by the 40 Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation to raise funds for its causes is set for this month.

According to organisers, this year’s edition is set for July, 28 at the Gardens in Najjera under the theme, ‘Act II: Halls of Mystery’.

“We are especially excited about this theme because it will feature fascinating yet challenging activities (in a fun way) because all attendees will be rocking masquerade masks. We can’t wait to feel and experience the sense of realisation and satisfaction at the end of the event,” Peninnah Nabirye, the Head of Fundraising and Partnerships at 4040 said.

She said participants interested in the quiz are encouraged to register quiz teams of up to 10 members, and the top three winners of the quiz receive prizes.

“As an extremely competitive quiz team, we always look forward to 4040 quizzes because nothing gives us pleasure more than knowing that we are competing and winning for charity. Who said charity can’t be fun,” Emmanuel Luyinda, a member of Team Crixus, one of the consistent quiz teams of the night.

According to organisers, the Angaza Resource Centre will work to bridge gaps in formal education and is a derivative of the Angaza programme, which teaches children invaluable life skills both in and out of school, helping them to unleash their full potential.

“The centre will avail resources such as textbooks, story books, games and computers and other materials that support and facilitate better learning outcomes for children while in school, as well as

provide a safe space for children to play and interact with their peers. It will also be utilised to upskill teachers from community schools with training in learner-centred education, resource-making, inclusivity and leadership,” said Gloria Mbabazi, the Angaza Resource Centre project lead

She noted that whereas the Angaza Resource Centre was opened on July, 1, there’s still a need to stock up the library, buy computers, games and other learning aids as well the day to day costs of running the Angaza Resource Centre.

Proceeds from #4040Night will support the Foundation to procure some of these materials that are necessary for the effective operation of the centre.