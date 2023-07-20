At least 150 students of Nakanyonyi Secondary School in Mukono district have been rushed to various hospitals over alleged food poisoning.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the students started complaining of stomach pain after having supper on Wednesday night.

“After having break tea today(Thursday), the signs increased. They have exhibited consistent stomach pains,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said the victims have been rushed to Naggalama hospital and Mukono General hospital for medical attention.

“Samples have been picked from the victims and taken to the Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya for examination to ascertain the exact cause of the problem as investigations into the matter continue,” Owoyesigyire said.

The Nile Post has however separately learnt that the poison could have been administered in the school tank from which water was used to prepare food for the students.

Mostly it is the students in the school’s boarding section that are affected.