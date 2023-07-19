Kenyan authorities have deployed security officers in key towns amid a resumption of cost-of-living protests organised by the opposition.

Police in the capital Nairobi have fired teargas against protesters who hurled stoned at them as the three-day demonstrations began on Wednesday.

People have kept away from the city’s central business district and many shops remain closed.

Schools in the capital and the coastal city of Mombasa remain shut, after a government order in anticipation that the protests would become violent.

The demonstrators have barricaded some roads in the capital and elsewhere in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Nakuru, in the Rift Valley region, police lobbed teargas to disperse protesters who blocked roads and lit fires.

Kenya’s opposition have called for the protests amid rising discontent over the tax hikes passed last month by the government of President William Ruto – who during the election campaign last year promised to champion the interests of the poor.

However, since President Ruto came to office, prices have continued to soar, while his government has raised taxes.

Source: BBC