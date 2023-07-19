The chairman of Ruparelia Group, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia has dismissed as ‘false’, allegations that the group is refilling Lake Victoria with soil.

On Monday, a video clip of trucks carrying soil around Munyonyo Speke Resort gardens, adjacent to the shores of Lake Victoria made rounds on social media.

Some commentators had suggested that the trucks were dumping soil into the lake, to make way for Munyonyo expansion works, something they said contravened the environmental laws.

However, addressing the media on Tuesday, Sudhir clarified that they are not refilling the lake with soil but rather securing their own land affected by the historic unprecedented rise in Lake Victoria levels in 2021 and 2022.

“We have not degraded Lake Victoria. It is completely false, misguided rumours and information,” Sudhir told journalists.

“Being adjacent to Lake Victoria is one of the unique attractions of this facility. It is an asset that we guard jealously,” he said, adding: “Ahead of the August-December rainy season, we are only upgrading and securing (against flooding) of our grounds that were affected by the May 2022 unprecedented rise in Lake Victoria levels,”

Sudhir noted that last year’s flooding, has necessitated them to raise the grounds adjacent to the lake and secure them against any possibility of flooding, as the hotel prepares to host the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 Conferences next year.

“We all know how high Lake Victoria flows. Now, the last thing we want to see is when there’s a function and the heads of states are going on the shores, you find muddy water..” Sudhir explained.

Sudhir went on to say that all this has been done in liaison and in compliance with all the relevant environmental and regulatory authorities and laws.

Earlier on, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) released a statement confirming it had cleared Ruparelia to raise the grounds, to avoid flooding of the gardens ahead of next year’s conferences.

“The approval given required management to replant grass that was removed from the same area. However, NEMA will follow up to ensure compliance with approval particularly maintenance of L. Victoria integrity.” NEMA stated.

On progress of state-of-the-art Speke Resort Convention Centre

Sudhir, also conducted a media tour of a 4400-seater Speke Resort Convention Centre project which he said will be completed in time for the 19th summit of the NAM Conference slated for January 2024.

The centre which is being developed in a joint venture with the government through Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), is also scheduled to host G-77 summit.

Sudhir added that upon completion, the centre will go along way in boosting the country’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

He told the media on a tour of the facility, that everything is on course.

“Ruparelia Group, through our two subsidiaries, Speke Hotels and Meera Investments, is sparing no effort to ensure that we deliver this key strategic national facility on time,” Sudhir told the media.

In addition to the 4400-seater auditorium, the convention centre will also have a multipurpose hall, 12 high-end conference and a floating restaurant that can host more than 900 guests.

Together with Speke Resort Munyonyo and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, the properties bring to Uganda’s hospitality to sector about 40 indoor meeting facilities, with capacity to host 19,000 people.

As part of the larger preparations, the convention centre is undergoing some indoor and outdoor refurbishments and upgrades.