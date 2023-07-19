A district stakeholders meeting in Pakwach District on Wednesday recommended an indefinite quarantine of animal movements following an outbreak of contagious animal diseases.

The authorities say the imposed quarantine follows confirmed outbreak of contagious Caprine and Bovine Pleuro Pneumonia in at least five sub-counties in the district.

Dr Robert Canpara, the District Veterinary officer told NilePost the infection has been confirmed in five of the ten Sub-counties in the district. These include Panyango, Alwi, Pakwach, Panyimur and Panyimur Town Council.

“We conducted surveillance and by the time we were writing the report we had 146 herds of cattle infected and 624 goats infected. Out of these, 26 herds of cattle and 246 goats died,” Dr Canpara said on Wednesday.

Contagious Caprine Pleuro pneumonia (CCPP) in goats and Bovine Pleuro Pneumonia (CBPP) in cattle is a severe animal disease considered a major obstacle to cattle production according to Food and Agricultural Organisation.

Being a highly contagious infection with a mortality rate of up to 50 percent, the World Organisation for Animal Health considers both CCPP and CBPP a major cause for economic losses to the affected communities.

Dr Canpara said the disease transmission occurs through direct contact between an infected and a susceptible animal which becomes infected by inhaling droplets disseminated by coughing.

However, while the district grapples to manage the outbreak, the country currently has no vaccines. Dr Canpara said the farmers who are able to afford the vaccine are currently buying the vaccines from recommended Veterinary drugshops.

“The disadvantage is that the government currently does not have the vaccines and the cost is on the farmers. We are advising those who can afford to approach our office and we purchase the vaccines for them,” Says Dr Canpara.

Paul Ecero, the Resident District Commissioner said movements of cattle and goats, or their products from one Sub-county to another has been suspended until the situation normalize in the affected areas.

“Slaughtering, consumption and sale of meat has equally been suspended until further notice. This is to allow easy management of the outbreak without spreading to the clean Sub-counties both within the district and the neighboring areas,” Eseru said.