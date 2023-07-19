In a dramatic turn of events, the Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), David Livingston Ebiru has confessed before the Parliamentary committee on Commission, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) that he bribed the board with shs100million in a desperate attempt to prevent the termination of his contract.

The shocking revelation came to light during a meeting held to address queries raised in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2021/2022.

Ebiru revealed that he had received recommendations from the Inspector General of Government (IGG) advocating for his termination on grounds of incompetence.

In a bid to fight back and secure his position, he admitted to offering the bribe to the board members, led by Charles Museruka, the Chairperson of the Board.

According to Ebiru, one board member collected the money from his office in a bag, purportedly to distribute it among the rest of the members.

“I confess that I bribed the board to secure my position. The 100 million Ugandan shillings was handed over to one board member for distribution.” He added, “I took this extreme step after receiving recommendations for termination from the IGG,” Ebiru told MPs on the parliamentary committee.

However, both Museruka and several other board members denied knowledge of the bribery allegations, expressing shock and labeling them as baseless claims.

They maintained their innocence during the COSASE meeting, with some stating that this was the first they had heard of such a matter.

“I categorically deny these baseless claims. I had no knowledge of such a transaction taking place,” Maseruka said.

Adding to the turmoil, Museruka, disclosed how Ebiru had been involved in embezzling shs237 million from a fuel marking program.

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) had reportedly uncovered this misconduct and apprehended Ebiru, along with other staff members.

In light of these serious allegations, COSASE demanded that Ebiru provides an explanation regarding his academic credentials and professional experience.

The committee also resolved to hand him over to police for further interrogation in relation to the bribery and embezzlement charges.

The unfolding events have raised concerns about the integrity and transparency within the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, as well as the qualifications and conduct of its top leadership.

The committee’s investigation aims to uncover the truth and restore confidence in the bureau’s operations.