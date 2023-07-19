The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi have denied they received money from NRM chairman President Museveni while declining to reveal the source of the funds.

Amuriat stated that, “As FDC, we have a policy not to disclose our sources,” going on to say that the party has allies who do not want to be disclosed, including some in the ruling government.

He said that it is not right to accuse a person without providing evidence to substantiate that claim.

Ibrahim Ssemujju, a member of the FDC party, has accused Nandala Mafabi and Amuriat of undermining the party’s principles. The allegations have led to an investigation by the elders’ committee in an attempt to discover the sources of the money used to fund the 2021 general elections.

Ssemujju’s claims imply that Mafabi’s group received a considerable amount of money with an unclear source.

Amuriat stated that the FDC faced its greatest challenge in funding for the 2021 elections. The party resolved to borrow from friendly sources without interest, and accountability for all funds spent was made to the first Working Committee and the National Executive Committee (NEC) preceding the 2021 general elections.

The audited accounts have since been presented to the National Council and the Electoral Commission.

“Alongside this accusation is a reckless statement made by the Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju suggesting that the party is at the verge of being taken to Museveni, ”he said.

However, disclosing some sources of funds for the campaigns is not possible, as the party has maintained a policy of not disclosing funding sources that do not wish to be disclosed.

Amuriat said the FDC has encountered many challenges that no other political party has ever endured, but it has always found various channels for resolving internal disagreements.

“I assumed my role as party president amidst challenges including the biggest departure this party has ever seen, the party president (Mugisha Muntu) and the Secretary General (Alice Alaso) together with a host of senior leaders left to form a new political. This situation was adequately dealt with through team and hard work and we’ve since moved on,” he said.

He further stated that the channels remain open, and the party’s leaders continue to engage and find solutions to internal issues.