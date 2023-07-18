UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia’s decision to exit the Black Sea grain deal will “strike a blow to people in need everywhere.”

Guterres said the agreement had until now “been a lifeline for global food security and a beacon of hope in a troubled world.”

“Ultimately, participation in these agreements is a choice,” he told reporters in New York City.

“But struggling people everywhere and developing countries don’t have a choice. Hundreds of millions of people face hunger and consumers are confronting a global cost-of-living crisis. They will pay the price.”

The UN Secretary-General also said he was “deeply disappointed” that his letter to Russian Vladimir Putin that contained a proposal to save the agreement went unheeded.

Later on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he agreed with Guterres in a phone conversation “to work together, and with the relevant countries, to renew food security and food shipments by way of the Black Sea.”

Source: DW