President Yoweri Museveni under the advice of Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed six acting registrars of the High Court.

The registrars appointed are; Pamela Ocaya, Prossy Katushabe and James Mawanda

Others are; Allen Owembabazi and Thadius Tumwebaze and Simon Zirintusa.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement dated July 17, by the judiciary.

Commenting on the appointments, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo extended his gratitude to the President for fulfilling his promise of ensuring that the judiciary has the necessary manpower for efficient and effective administration of justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice also observed that filling the manpower gaps will ensure that the judiciary fully implements its transformation agenda of enhancing access to justice which is already underway.

In regards to the numbers, the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu noted that the appointment brings the total number of full registrars to 12 representing 100% of approved structure of that category of judicial officers.

About the appointed registrars

Pamela Ocaya

Ocaya joined the judiciary in 2009 as a Magistrate Grade I and has grown through the ranks at the time of her appointment, she has been substantively the deputy registrar at the Anti-Corruption division of the High Court.

She holds a Master of Laws degree in International Legal Studies from Georgetown University Law Centre, USA. She equally holds Master of Business from the Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

Prossy Katushabe

Katushabe is a career judicial officer who has risen through the ranks over a period of 14 years. At the time of her appointment, she was serving as the deputy registrar at the Family Division of the High Court.

She holds a Master’s degree in Management Studies from UMI and a Post Graduate diploma in Social Justice from Makerere Univesity.

She is the current vice president of Uganda Judicial Officers Association.

James Mawanda

Mawanda boasts 27 years of working experience in the judiciary. Prior to his latest appointment, he has been serving as deputy registrar at the Registry of Magistrates Affairs and Data Management.

He is also the member of Judiciary Council, representing the lower bench.

Simon Zirintusa

Zirintusa joined the judiciary in 2004 as a Magistrate Grade I and rose through the ranks to the position of assistant registrar which portfolio he has been holding until his recent appointment.

At the date of his appointment as registrar, he was deployed at the Civil Division as the deputy registrar.

He has undergone specialised judgment writing at Seattle School of Law, USA and also trained on the critical role of the judiciary in combating trafficking in human beings at Golda Meir Mount Camel International University.

Allen Owembabazi

Mbabazi has been working at the Judicial Service Commission, and at the time of her appointment, she was serving as the deputy registrar Anti-Corruption Advisory and Inspection.

Thadius Tumwebaze

Tumwebaze, is a deputy registrar currently managing a special assignment as Private Legal Secretary to the Chief Justice.

He holds Masters of Laws degree from Makerere University.