Additional reporting by David Ijjo & Alex Mugasha

The former Archibishop of Mbarara, Paul Bakyenga has passed away at the age of 79.

Bakyenga’s demise was confirmed by Rev Fr Charles Mutabaruka, the director of communications Mbarara Archdiocese.

According to Mutabaruka, the Archbishop passed away on Tuesday morning at Nsambya Hospital.

It is reported that the Archbishop has been frequently visiting the hospital for regular check-ups.

Whereas the cause of his death is still known, Mutabaruka, says more details will be shared later.

The Archdiocese of Mbarara released a statement conveying the sad news, “The Most Rev. Lambert Bainomugisha, the Archbishop of Mbarara, with deep sorrow announces the death of the Most Rev. Paul K. Bakyenga, the Archbishop Emeritus of Mbarara, which occurred on July 18, 2023 at Nsambya Hospital. The burial arrangements will be communicated later. Let us pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

Bakyenga was born June 30, 1944, in Bumbaire Village, Igara sub-county, in present-day Bushenyi District. He was fourth of 10 children from Sipiriano Kaamuza and Maria Gakibayo of Bumbaire.

He went to Ibaare Primary School, before he joined Ibanda Preparatory Seminary from 1958 to 1960. He attended his preprimary school in the church building at Bweeza, writing on sand and banana leaves.

In 1961, he joined Kitabi Seminary from Ibanda, and then enrolled at Bukalasa seminary in 1965 for A-Level studies but he did not complete. “At Bukalasa, we got stubborn and we were stopped,” he says.

He then tried to join Radio Uganda as a newsreader in the same year but could not raise transport to travel to Kampala in time for the interview and ended up missing out on the opportunity.

He decided to go to Rushoroza Seminary in Kabale and teach. He was paid Shs390, and he gave his father Shs319, who had become a squatter in Ngomanungi, present day Sheema District, to buy land to settle and feed his family.

Archbishop Bakyenga used the remaining Shs71 to buy a watch.

He then enrolled at Katigondo to study philosophy but abandoned the course two years after. At this point, Bishop John Baptist Kakubi of Mbarara, sent him to study at St Andrews College in Scotland, where he would obtain a degree in Theology.

He was ordained a priest on July 11, 1971 at Mushanga parish at the age of 27. Eighteen years later, 45-year-old Bakyenga was appointed Bishop.

Bishop Bakyenga also served as Chaplain of Ntare School in Mbarara, Rector of Kitabi Seminary, and Rector of Ggaba National Seminary from 1985 to 1989, when he was appointed Bishop.

On January 2, 1999, Pope John Paul II appointed Bakyenga Archbishop at the age of 55.

His Grace Bakyenga, preached social, education, justice besides just religion, he once said “Our idea isn’t just to produce law-abiding citizens. The idea of the Church is to produce Saints. Our idea is to take people before God. There’s no way we can change society unless we have Just Men, who know how to do what’s right without publicising it”.

Archbishop Bakyenga’s leadership was particularly strong in education and social services such as health – pioneering the St Joseph’s University in Mbarara, and a specialised hospital for children – The Holy Innocents Children Hospital at Nyamitanga – which treats children up to 12 years.

On November 23, 1991, he succeeded as bishop of Mbarara, replacing the late Bishop John Baptist Kakubi, who resigned.

Bakyenga was appointed Archbishop of Mbarara on January 2, 1999, serving in the position till April 2020 when he resigned.

Archbishop Bakyenga, who celebrated his 50th anniversary of priesthood in 2022, bid farewell to the Christian community in the Mbarara Archdiocese.

The current Archbishop of Mbarara is Lambert Bainomugisha. He was appointed by Pope Francis on April 25, 2020, and installed as archbishop on June 20, 2020. He is the 5th Archbishop of Mbarara, and the first to be born in the diocese.