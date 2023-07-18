There was drama at the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court in Kampala as a man accused of impersonating Balaam Barugahara to con supporters of the MK Movement changed his plea to admit the charges.

Baruhagara is the national vice chairperson in charge of Western Uganda for the MK Movement.

Andrew Asiimwe Mark created a facebook account under the name of Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi in which he solicited for funds from members of the public willing to support the MK Girl Child project.

Among the people the conman targeted was John Twinomugisha, an MK Movement supporter who lives in Sweden and sent an unspecified amount of money.

On Tuesday afternoon, Asiimwe, 32, who also sometimes refers to himself as UPDF Major was arraigned before Buganda Road Grade One magistrate, Sanula Namboozo and two charges of personation contrary to section 381 of the Penal Code Act and electronic fraud contrary to section 19, 21 and 22 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 read for him.

When the trial magistrate asked for the plea, he denied all of them prompting the state attorney to inform court that investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

Backtracks

However, Asiimwe raised his hand ad asked court to be permitted to speak to Barugahara and on being allowed, he said he was sorry for all he did and asked for forgiveness.

“It is true I used Balaam’s name but I need serious help. I was staying in Mbarara and shifted to Kasese but things are hard for me. I used Balaam’s name to get money and I have been defrauding people. I have a family who don’t have anything to eat. I have looked for jobs but in vain. I am asking that at least someone gets me a job. I am asking for forgiveness because I will never do it again,” Asiimwe said.

Barugahara however said a plea of not guilty had already been entered by court and that he had no powers to order for his release.

The accused would later ask court for the record to be changed and he made a fresh plea by admitting the charges.

The trial magistrate remanded to Luzira until July, 25th .

Speaking to journalists , Barugahara said the imposter had defrauded a number of people on social media.

“The imposter, using a fake Facebook account in my name, has been defrauding members of the public in fake job opportunities in Canada and Germany charging them what he calls registration fees, interpol charges and visa fees, according to chats retrieved by police,” Barugahara said.

“He has also been asking for money in my name with a promise to connect the unsuspecting members of the public to senior people in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), Special Forces Command(SFC), government for recruitment and placement in better positions.The same person has been using my name to ask for money as much as £50,000 from the diaspora in order to fund what he calls MK Girl Child Project in the MK Movement.”

The national vice chairperson in charge of Western Uganda for the MK Movement however said he was happy that the accused admitted his mistake and that he was willing to forgive and forget.