Police investigating a doomsday cult in Kenya have now exhumed 403 bodies from the Shakahola forest, after 12 more bodies were found on Monday.

Hundreds of people linked to the Good News International Church are believed to have either starved themselves to death, were badly beaten or strangled at the Shakahola forest in south-eastern Kenya.

The cult leader, Paul Mackenzie, preached that the world was about to end and allegedly convinced his followers to starve to death so they could see Jesus.

Mr Mackenzie has not yet been formally charged.

Source: BBC