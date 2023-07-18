The second edition of the MTN Tooro Kingdom Masaza Bicycle Races are still underway and they left approximately a thousand spectators in Burahya County astounded. Taking off from Kihondo trading center, this thrilling event featured 51 participants and managed to uphold a strong sense of ethics despite the overwhelming crowd along the race route.

According to Patrick Bwegendaho, the Burahya County Chief, the race was carried out with utmost integrity. He took the opportunity to remind the Kingdom subjects of the importance of actively participating in Kingdom activities, particularly those supported by MTN Uganda. Bwegendaho emphasized the need to instill a deep love for the Kingdom within the younger generation.

Among the participants, a group of exceptional riders emerged victorious, capturing the attention of all. Kenneth Murungi, Raymond Muhumuza, Nicholas Mugenyi, Jovan Alinde, and Richard Kyomuhendo walked away with cash rewards ranging from 100,000 Shs to an impressive 500,000 Shs. In the Sports bikes category, Rajab Gumisiriza, Bright Christopher, Stephen Baruga, Enoch Mutebezi, and Christopher Musinguzi secured the top spots and the associated cash prizes.

The standout winners, Kenneth Murungi and Rajab Gumisiriza, shared their experiences from last year’s edition and highlighted how the funds received from MTN contributed to the advancement of their respective projects. Murungi, an Ordinary fast rider, used the previous funds to purchase iron sheets for his upcountry double-roomed house. With the cash prize he secured this year, Murungi intends to further invest in his ongoing project. On the other hand, Gumisiriza, the Sports bikes winner, plans to acquire a new bike that will enhance his competitiveness in future races.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the award ceremony, Wandera Micheal, the Tooro sports minister, announced upcoming changes for future competitions. These changes include an increased number of beneficiaries and the provision of certificates to all participants courtesy of MTN. Aggrey Byaruhanga, the MTN Regional Sales and Marketing Manager, emphasized the significance of utilizing sports activities as a means to advocate for the eradication of HIV/AIDS by 2030. Byaruhanga reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to supporting development initiatives within the Tooro Kingdom.

The MTN Tooro Kingdom Masaza Bicycle Races not only entertained the crowd but also served as a platform to promote active engagement in Kingdom activities and nurture a sense of loyalty to the Kingdom among the youth. With the support of MTN Uganda, this event showcased the riders’ skills and contributed to the development of their respective projects. As future competitions approach, participants can expect even greater opportunities and recognition for their talent.