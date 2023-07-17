By David Ijjo & David Ocheing

Tororo District political heads have accused the Ministry of Local Government of misusing district accounts for personal gain, leading to significant service delivery gaps. The district has returned close to Shs6 billion to the national treasury for the financial year 2022/23, sparking concerns about utilising allocated funds.

The mismanagement of funds in Tororo District has resulted in a deteriorating state of essential services, affecting the well-being of the local population. The road sector, for example, has suffered greatly, with numerous kilometres of roads left in disrepair, hampering the movement of goods and people.

Molly Cheria, the Secretary of Works in Tororo, emphasized the urgent need for attention and investment in this sector.

“The state of our roads is appalling, with several Kilometers left in disuse. Urgent attention and investment are required to address this issue,” Cheria Said.

Education has also been severely impacted, with a glaring shortage of teachers. Tororo district, with 163 government-aided primary schools, has only 1,938 teachers responsible for over 191,000 pupils, resulting in a teacher-pupil ratio of 1:98.

Noah Okumu, the Secretary of Education, highlighted the staffing gaps in both the education and health sectors.

“The shortage of teachers is severe, with over 191,000 pupils relying on a limited number of educators. This greatly affects the quality of education.”

Health facilities, particularly Health Centers lls, llls, and lVs, face severe staff shortages, with only 2 to 3 medics available to attend to a high volume of patients. Infrastructure challenges further compound the situation.

Despite these critical service delivery gaps, the district failed to utilize nearly 6 billion shillings in the financial year 2022/23, ultimately returning the funds to the national treasury. Out of the unspent amount, over Shs3 billion was intended for staff recruitment, supporting farmers with irrigation schemes, and infrastructure development.

John Okea, the District Chairperson, attributed the failure to utilize the funds to restrictive guidelines imposed by the central government.

Okea expressed his frustration, asserting that the government’s practice of granting funds while simultaneously restricting spending was detrimental to the district’s progress.

“It is not of our own making; the central government is to blame. They provide us with funds and then prevent us from spending them. This is very detrimental to our progress,” Okea said.

One such case highlighting the challenges faced by farmers is that of Elisha Ekitabi, an onion farmer in the Kalait Sub-County. Ekitabi confirmed that the attached conditions for accessing agricultural funds were too stringent for him to meet.

“The requirements were too stringent to fulfil, preventing me from benefiting from the allocated funds.”

Some Tororo leaders suspect that the district’s recurring returns of billions of shillings to the national treasury might be a deliberate act by the government to undermine their progress. They raised concerns over the lack of transparency in handling the unspent funds.

Kenneth Orono, the Municipality Mayor, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the unspent funds were not adequately accounted for during the budget reading.

“We are unsure where the unspent funds are directed because they are never mentioned during the budget reading.”

In response to these allegations, Albert Amula, the Tororo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, refuted claims of intentional sabotage. He emphasized that the government’s mandate is to improve the lives of all citizens and urged district leaders to fulfil their responsibilities promptly while trusting the respective government ministries to address their needs.

“The government’s mandate is to improve the lives of all citizens. District leaders should fulfil their responsibilities promptly, trusting the relevant government ministries to address their needs.”

However, Tororo district’s recurring returns of substantial funds, coupled with its poor ranking in recent assessments, have raised further questions about the effectiveness of service delivery and financial management within the district.