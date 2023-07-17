By Omar Bashir

Game Week Six of the Uganda Boxing Championship League delivered an electrifying evening of sportsmanship and fierce battles that had spectators on the edge of their seats. The night’s main event at Club Obligato featured Matovu Ukasha and Sande Simon, whose intense fight culminated in Ukasha emerging victorious through a unanimous decision.

In another remarkable match, Amoko Innocent dominated the Elite 63.5kgs category, securing a resounding 5:0 unanimous decision win against Kimera Edward. The audience was captivated by the skill and precision displayed by both fighters.

The Junior 48kgs category showcased the exceptional talent of Swalla Halima, who outclassed Alimu Patience with a flawless performance, ultimately claiming a 5:0 unanimous decision victory. This remarkable display of boxing prowess left spectators in awe of the young athlete’s abilities.

The night also witnessed Ali Nsubuga triumph over Thomas Kamooza in a bout that ended abruptly in the third round after the referee stopped the contest. Nsubuga’s relentless determination and skill were evident throughout the fight, leaving the audience speechless.

Amidst the excitement of Game Week Six, the Ugandan Bombers squad was officially unveiled, consisting of both the men’s and women’s teams. Comprised of notable talents such as Joshua Tukamuhebwa, Mulungi Khassim, Mukiibi Idris, Kalema Joseph, Nakinga Grace, Najjemba Nadia, and Ndagire Shalua, the squad is poised to showcase their strength and tenacity at the upcoming Africa Boxing Championship.

The Africa Boxing Championship is a highly anticipated event that will take place from July 25th to August 6th. With 35 countries already confirmed to participate, the championship promises to be a thrilling spectacle of boxing prowess and determination.

The Bombers have been selected as participants in the prestigious $1,000,000 Africa Elite Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships, further emphasizing their status as top contenders in the sport.

As the countdown to the Africa Boxing Championship begins, fans and enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate the adrenaline-filled clashes between nations, each vying for the ultimate title.

With the Ugandan Bombers poised to represent their country with passion and skill, the championship is certain to deliver memorable moments that will be etched in the annals of boxing history.