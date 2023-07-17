Gore Ruvimbo

The impact of DNA testing on children’s mental health in Uganda is a complex issue.

On the one hand, DNA testing can help to clarify parentage and provide children with information about their biological origins.

This can be helpful for children who are struggling with identity issues or who have been raised in uncertain family circumstances.

According to child advocate and founder of Joy for Children Uganda, Moses Ntege knowing where they come from is a right for any child.

“They deserve to know where they belong although the process can be damaging” he says.

DNA testing can also have negative consequences for children’s mental health. For example, if DNA testing reveals that a child is not biologically related to their parent(s), this can lead to feelings of rejection, abandonment, and insecurity.

Additionally, DNA testing can sometimes reveal information about a child’s genetic health that they may not be prepared to deal with.

In Uganda, there has been a growing trend of using DNA testing to resolve paternity disputes. This has led to some children being told that they are not biologically related to their father, which can have a significant impact on their mental health.

A study by the Makerere University School of Law found that children who were told that they were not biologically related to their father were more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.

They were also more likely to have problems at school and to engage in risky behaviors thus according to physiotherapist Moses Ntenge the whole process should be done in secrecy.

It is important to note that not all children who are told that they are not biologically related to their father will experience negative mental health consequences.

However, it is important to be aware of the potential risks before undergoing DNA testing.

If you are considering having your child’s DNA tested, it is important to talk to them about the potential consequences and to make sure that they are emotionally prepared for the results.

Here are some tips for talking to children about DNA testing suggested by Dr Moses Mpanga:

Be honest and open about why you are considering having the test done.

Explain the potential consequences of the test, both positive and negative.

Listen to your child’s concerns and answer their questions honestly.

Reassure your child that they are loved and accepted, regardless of the results of the test.

If you are concerned about the mental health impact of DNA testing on your child, you may want to consider talking to a therapist or counselor.

They can help you to understand your child’s feelings and to develop coping strategies.