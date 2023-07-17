The leader of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Gen Mugisha Muntu, has stated that the National Unity Platform (NUP) should not expect any conflict from ANT after Paul Mwiru decided to join them.

The party last week acknowledged that Mwiru’s departure will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the party.

Muntu affirmed that ANT has no problem with Mwiru’s decision to join NUP, adding that they have no conflicts with any opposition party.

Speaking during a session dubbed “AskMugishaMuntu” that took place on Sunday online, Muntu affirmed that ANT has no problem with Mwiru’s decision to join NUP.

Muntu also noted that ANT has been consistent since separating from the FDC and that they are focused on not only taking power but also changing the political culture.

“NUP should not expect any friction from us because of one of our members joining them. No, we have no problem at all. We never provoked them, we never provoked any other party,” Muntu said.

He stated that they would have been disappointed had Mwiru joined the National Resistance Movement(NRM) but they have no problem with him joining NUP.

He stated that NUP is a sister party, and they understood that individuals have their own rights and freedom to choose whatever they want.

He explained that they understood Mwiru’s decision to join NUP as they knew he had faced many challenges in his political career.

“Some of us we have served with Paul Mwiru in ANT, we served with in FDC. He is definitely someone who is very active in politics. He has gone through many challenges. Hon Miwru has never gone to Parliament directly. He always goes back through by-elections because every time, the regime targets him and chases him,” he said.

He said that in the last general election, they could have gotten over 10 members of Parliament in the last election.

However, he claimed there was a specific directive by the regime that ANT should not have even one member of Parliament. He said that Mwiru, Kasiano Wadri, Alice Alaso among others were specifically targeted by the regime and that they could have taken constituencies if not for that.

He explained that their focus is not only to take power but also to change the political culture.

He believed that being tolerant and acting normally in situations where people’s expectations would be high is essential for democracy.

“The manner in which we act in circumstances of that nature when people’s expectation would be high, we act normally. That is what normal should be. If you are intolerant you cannot be democratic at the same time.,” he said.

Mwiru, the former Jinja East MP, formally crossed over from ANT and joined the National Unity Platform (NUP) on Friday last week, which some political analysts have labeled opportunistic.

Mwiru defected from the party which he joined only three years ago after defecting from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Mwiru was welcomed into the opposition party by the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine announcing that the former legislator was not an opponent but an ally.

Mwiru, who had been with the FDC in the last parliament, lost his seat in the house after transferring to ANT.