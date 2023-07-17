Traffic Police have explained circumstances under which 15 people, all occupants of a Toyota Hiace, commonly known as taxi perished in a road accident.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, Michael Kanaura, the accident happened at around 8:30PM on Sunday at Muzizi forest along the Kagadi -Kyenjojo road.

“A trailer registration number UAD 431Q which was on its way to Democratic Republic of Congo from South Sudan rammed into the Toyota Hiace, registration number, UBM 426V after the trailer failed to negotiate a corner, killing instantly, 15 people in the Hiace including the driver and conductor,” Kananura said.

He explained that the accident left one passenger in the taxi and the driver plus turnman of the trailer injured and are currently admitted to Kagadi hospital.

This website has separately learnt that the occupants in the taxi were returning from Fort Portal where they had gone to attend a burial.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among on Sunday raised concern over the number of lives lost on Ugandan roads.

“Like I keep saying, these accidents are avoidable if we all exercise extra caution on our roads. I implore all the stakeholders to implement to the dot, the legal requirements and the measures we adopted in our last meeting to curb this scourge,” Among said.