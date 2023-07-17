Additional reporting by Muhamadi Matovu

Amidst escalating tensions between leaders of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), a party consultative meeting has commenced at Nsambya Sharing Hall in Kampala.

The meeting is aimed at redirecting the FDC to its core mission, according to the official invites from the party.

The Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who is also the party spokesperson also convened the meeting to discuss elections for the party structure starting from villages upwards.

However, the ongoing consultative meeting is facing opposition from the party secretary-general, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, who deems it illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The power struggle between the party leaders has been ongoing since 2016, with counter accusations between Nandala, Ssemujju, and party president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

The disagreement among the leaders emanate from unresolved party wrangling involving party leadership, led by FDC president Patrick Amuriat Oboi and party secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi (Budadiri County West MP).

A group of party supporters, recently moved a vote of no confidence in Nandala and Oboi for allegedly failing to implement key party decisions as were agreed by national executive council (NEC) members.

The petitioners who were members of NEC, attended a national council meeting that took a decision to remit 50% of all the income into the party to the districts to help district leaders implement key party resolutions, which the accused allegedly shunned.

Ssemujju has accused Nandala of undermining the party’s principles, and sources say that the misunderstanding was majorly sparked by a substantial amount of money received by Nandala’s group whose source was unclear.

He allegedly failed to declare the source of the money.