Martin Okudi

At least two people have lost their lives while one has been admitted with severe injuries at Adjumani General Hospital after the trio was involved in a fatal road accident on Awindiri Market Road in Adjumani town council.

The incident that occurred on Friday, July 14, towards midnight allegedly involved a boda-boda motorcycle registration number UEY 961 E on which the trio was riding and a vehicle number UAY 092 D driven by James Mondo, a humanitarian worker who is also school proprietor of one of the secondary schools in Adjumani.

The police spokesperson for North West Nile region SP Dragudu Ignatius, confirmed the incident and has identified the deceased persons as 36- year- old Anyovi Vincent Lokecha, a resident of Ofua sub-county and Kangepoe Kimare Charles, aged 30 a Kenyan citizen adding that the surviver is Sifa Ashraf.

SP Dragudu, disclosed that bodies of the deceased persons have been handed over to their relatives for burial as the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal accident helps in police investigation.

Traffic police officer attached to the North West Nile region said cases of road accidents are rampant in Moyo, Adjumani, Yumbe and Obongi districts attributing it to speeding, drink driving and reckless of the motorists.