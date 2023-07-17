The Ministry of Internal Affairs has kicked off a hunt for a man who conned several members of the public, including government officials and wealthy businessmen after promising to help them carry out DNA tests.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi, the suspect whose names have been withheld has been targeting prominent persons and government officials who don’t want to personally appear at the Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya to carry out DNA tests.

“The conman would move to various government offices to pick money from officials under the pretence of trying to help them carry out DNA tests without them appearing at the Government Analytical Laboratory. He has collected a lot of money from many officials and other members of the public,” Mundeyi said.

He explained that whereas some members of the public have filed complaints and reports about the conman, government officials who have fallen prey to the conman have remained tight-lipped for fear of being victimized.

“He would go to these people claiming to collect DNA samples but also picking money ranging between shs500,000 and shs2 million from them to help them carry out tests but he ends up conning them.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson said investigations into these reports have kicked off in a bid to arrest the conman but warned that the ministry or its agencies don’t work through brokers or middlemen.

“Anyone who needs services of the Government Analytical Laboratory or any other services provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs should know we don’t work through brokers or middlemen. Anyone who needs to need DNA services to move to the Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya or come to our headquarters for assistance. Don’t be duped by anyone.”

The development comes on the backdrop of a mad dash for DNA testing among members of the public so as to determine mostly paternity.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs recently noted that there has been a sudden shoot up in the number of people seeking DNA services.

“Many people come to our ministry headquarters asking for DNA testing services. The number has quite increased by 70% and last week alone, we received over 50 people looking for services of DNA at the ministry,” Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi said last month.

Whereas it is expensive, many of those having doubts about the paternity of their children take the risk of carrying out DNA tests.

Experts recently warned that fake DNA results can come due to malpractice by medical workers.

The Ministry of Health recently said DNA testing in Uganda is only restricted to only the Government Analytical Laboratory and MBN laboratory that are accredited to do this job.