Bukedea Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Wilberforce Tukei and the DPC Charles Okoto have been remanded till July 26, 2023 over criminal acts in the recent concluded LCV chairperson by-election in the district.

The two, were on Monday arraigned before Bukedea Magistrate Court on charges of neglect of prevent a felony.

This is part of the State House Anti Corruption Unit’s continuing investigations into unlawful and criminal acts that happened during the election.

The remanded were last week, arrested for failing to act on, among others, rampant acts of intimidation and assault of some candidates, polling agents, journalists and voters.

Prior to the June, 15, 2023 by-election, one of the aspirants, David Steven Omagor, on independent ticket was attacked by a group of goons as he approached the Electoral Commission (EC) offices for nomination.

He was badly beaten by the goons and his clothes torn. The attack also resulted in the robbery of his nomination documents and a significant amount of money.

Meanwhile, GISO Bukedea, Muhamoud Oluka has also been charged for his involvement in mobilizing goons.

Along with councilor Dan Malinga, who was previously charged, the arrested are said to have led an attack on aspirant Omagor.

“Shockingly, the attack happened in the presence of police deployed by the DPC, but no action was taken to apprehend the attackers or investigate the incident,” the Anti Corruption Unit said on Monday.

It should be noted that the arrests followed a directive by President Museveni to have all those involved in the election mess arrested.

Museveni, said all the brutal acts on Omagor were aimed at stopping him from being nominated, further noting that the EC should have extended the nomination days when he appealed.

“The EC had to extend the nomination days when he appealed. Even then when he went for nomination, he was attacked at the gate of the Electoral Commission. Come election morning, Government officials invaded the polling stations and voted on behalf of the voters. This sounds like a film,” Museveni said last week.