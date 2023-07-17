By David Ijjo

Buganda Kingdom’s premier Charles Peter Mayiga, has expressed his disregard for foreign countries opposing Uganda’s exploration of its natural resources, particularly oil and gas, emphasizing that the government should not succumb to external pressure and instead invest in the sector, taking advantage of its current profitability.

“Foreign countries opposing Uganda’s exploration of its natural resources, particularly oil and gas, do not have the best interests of Uganda at heart. The government should stand firm and take advantage of the current profitability of the sector,” said Mayiga

During a meeting with officials from Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, held as part of a tour of the Albertine oil region, Mayiga advised the government on the future use of oil revenues recommending that the funds be allocated towards vital developmental projects, such as improving the healthcare system, enhancing educational institutions, and investing in infrastructure, particularly roads.

“Once Uganda starts generating oil revenue, it is crucial to strategically invest it in key sectors that drive development, such as improving healthcare facilities, enhancing educational institutions, and expanding infrastructure, including roads.”

Accompanied by other Kingdom ministers, Mayiga reiterated his support for Uganda’s exploration of oil and gas resources, denouncing foreign countries that oppose the nation’s progress in this sector. The Buganda Kingdom pledged its assistance in promoting and maximizing the benefits of the lucrative oil industry.

In response to Mayiga’s recommendations, his counterpart Bunyoro Kitara Prime Minister, Andrew Byakutaga, urged the people of Bunyoro to broaden their focus beyond oil, emphasizing the importance of embracing other development projects.

“While oil is significant, we should also explore avenues like coffee farming, which can contribute to poverty alleviation and the overall growth of our region.”

Buganda Kingdom’s Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, visited the Albertine oil region as part of an official tour, accompanied by other Kingdom ministers.

The visit by Buganda Kingdom officials to the oil-rich Albertine region aimed to gather valuable insights into the ongoing oil exploration activities, as well as understand the potential challenges and benefits associated with the sector.

The Buganda Kingdom, which supports Uganda’s exploration of its natural resources, emphasized the need for strategic investment in sectors that drive development once oil revenues start flowing.

This includes improving healthcare facilities, enhancing educational institutions, and expanding infrastructure, particularly roads. The Kingdom pledged its assistance in promoting and maximizing the benefits of Uganda’s oil industry.