At least 177 people have died and 688 sustained injuries in accidents on Ugandan roads, a report by the traffic police has indicated.

Whereas 77 people were killed and as much as 364 sustained injuries in road crashes in Uganda between July, 3 and 9, 2023, this number went up in the period between July, 9 and 15.

“During this period, we registered 432 accidents, 97 of these being fatal, 202 serious and 133 minor. In these accidents we registered 424 victims where 100 of these died and 324 sustained injuries,” the traffic police spokesperson, Michael Kananura said on Monday.

The traffic police spokesperson explained that of the deceased, 42 were traveling on motorcycles as either passengers or riders whereas 40 were pedestrians.

These statistics indicate that on average, at least 12 people died every day on Ugandan roads .

He attributed the accidents to speeding, driving beyond the prescribed speed limits, careless overtaking, especially in corners, on hills and where there is too much traffic overhead as well as distracted driving including making and receiving phone calls as well as being on Whats App.

The accidents

On Sunday night, a trailer travelling to DRC from South Sudan rammed into a taxi in Kagadi killing on the spot 15 people, all occupants of the taxi who were coming from Fort Portal where they had earlier attended a burial.

Three people, including the driver and turnman of the trailer sustained injuries.

Previously, prominent businessman, Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye perished in an accident as the vehicle he was traveling in, a Toyota Landcruiser rammed into a stationary truck in Itojo.

He died on the spot whereas the other vehicle occupants sustained injuries.

During the same period, former Erute North MP Charles Angiro Gutumoi together with three others perished in an accident when the driver of the vehicle, a Toyota Noah UAW 943A they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle in Murchison Falls game park.

It is believed the vehicle was over speeding when the accident happened.

Concerns have always been raised about the carnage on Ugandan roads.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among recently directed government to two all stationary vehicles off highways and other roads since they have in the past caused several accidents.

Government has since moved to start towing these vehicles.